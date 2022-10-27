Magellan raises 2022 annual guidance after third-quarter earnings

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners
LP reported on Thursday the company was raising its 2022
annual guidance, after posting a higher net income for the third
quarter versus a year ago from hedge positions and
transportation and terminals activity.
However, despite increasing its annual guidance, the company
said during its third-quarter 2022 earnings call that it would
remain conservative due to volatility in the commodity markets,
as well as general economic conditions. Magellan increased its
annual discounted cash flow guidance by $10 million to $1.1
billion for 2022, the company said in its earnings statement.
Net income totaled $330 million for the quarter, compared to
$237 million for the third quarter 2021, the company said.
Magellan's product margin increased $71 million in part due
to higher margins and higher sales volumes on its gas liquids
blending activities.
The company has made progress in hedging for next year's
blending activities, it said on the earnings call, with 50% of
2023 blending now hedged at a margin of 65 cents per gallon.
Because of attractive margins, it has started to hedge fall 2023
blending activity, which is earlier than usual.
Its refined products transportation and terminals revenue
increased $21 million, as the company increased tariffs by 6% on
average. Various supply disruptions in the Midcontinent region
also resulted in customers utilizing Magellan pipelines for
long-haul shipments, which move at higher rates, it said.
For its crude oil transportation and terminals, revenue
decreased by $3 million due to lower committed shipments on the
Longhorn pipeline system. Overall transportation volumes were
higher because of increased shipments on the Houston
distribution system, which move at a lower average rate.
Magellan expects expansion capital spending to be
approximately $90 million in 2022, $100 million in 2023 and $40
million in 2024 to complete already-committed projects.
Those estimates include an expansion of its refined products
pipeline system from Houston to El Paso, Texas, expected to be
available in early 2024.
The company received a new commitment on its Longhorn
pipeline system that would increase its average committed
utilization to 80% beginning January 2023, versus 75% before the
contract, it said during its earnings call.
