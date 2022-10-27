Magellan raises 2022 annual guidance after third-quarter earnings

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP reported on Thursday the company was raising its 2022 annual guidance, after posting a higher net income for the third quarter versus a year ago from hedge positions and transportation and terminals activity.

However, despite increasing its annual guidance, the company said during its third-quarter 2022 earnings call that it would remain conservative due to volatility in the commodity markets, as well as general economic conditions. Magellan increased its annual discounted cash flow guidance by $10 million to $1.1 billion for 2022, the company said in its earnings statement.

Net income totaled $330 million for the quarter, compared to $237 million for the third quarter 2021, the company said.

Magellan's product margin increased $71 million in part due to higher margins and higher sales volumes on its gas liquids blending activities.

The company has made progress in hedging for next year's blending activities, it said on the earnings call, with 50% of 2023 blending now hedged at a margin of 65 cents per gallon. Because of attractive margins, it has started to hedge fall 2023 blending activity, which is earlier than usual.

Its refined products transportation and terminals revenue increased $21 million, as the company increased tariffs by 6% on average. Various supply disruptions in the Midcontinent region also resulted in customers utilizing Magellan pipelines for long-haul shipments, which move at higher rates, it said.

For its crude oil transportation and terminals, revenue decreased by $3 million due to lower committed shipments on the Longhorn pipeline system. Overall transportation volumes were higher because of increased shipments on the Houston distribution system, which move at a lower average rate.

Magellan expects expansion capital spending to be approximately $90 million in 2022, $100 million in 2023 and $40 million in 2024 to complete already-committed projects.

Those estimates include an expansion of its refined products pipeline system from Houston to El Paso, Texas, expected to be available in early 2024.

The company received a new commitment on its Longhorn pipeline system that would increase its average committed utilization to 80% beginning January 2023, versus 75% before the contract, it said during its earnings call. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by David Evans and Daniel Wallis)