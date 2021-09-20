Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Magnesium maelstrom throws up another roadblock for automakers

09/20/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGALORE - Widespread closures of magnesium smelters in top producer China due to a clampdown on emissions and shortages of energy have propelled prices of the metal to their highest since 2008, posing another headache for automakers.

Magnesium, also widely used in the aerospace industry, is needed to make aluminium alloys for the auto sector, which is already reeling from chip shortages.

Prices of the metal in Europe have rallied to their highest in 13 years and could rise further over the next few months, before returning "to more normal levels by the end of the first half of 2022," the International Magnesium Association (IMA) said on Monday.

"The reduction of capacity and increases in pricing are almost unprecedented, and our industry has not experienced such rapid market changes since the 2008 Beijing Olympics," IMA President Rick McQueary said in a statement.

The IMA urged "magnesium users to continue to take a long-term view despite the current situation".

There is no significant output of magnesium outside of China, with most production from the Shaanxi region.

Magnesium is also used for zinc alloys and the supply crunch could also reverberate across sectors including those making missile parts, laptops and mobile phones.

Graphic: Magnesium prices soar to highest since December 2008 on China supply woes -

(Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing, Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Bharat Govind Gautam and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Pratima Desai and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pU.S. SEC warns investors of risks from certain Chinese business entities
RE
03:52pU.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ
RE
03:49pEcuador seeks $1.9 billion in private power generation investment
RE
03:49pU.S. Democrats set showdown with Republicans on federal debt limit
RE
03:41pAnother weak U.S. jobs report may be ahead, JPM data suggests
RE
03:36pMagnesium maelstrom throws up another roadblock for automakers
RE
03:35pStates rally around proposed U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech
RE
03:32pNorth Carolina Couple Convicted in Employment and Income Tax Scheme
PU
03:32pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Bahamas government treasury bill term sheet
PU
03:30pOil falls 2% on risk aversion, dollar strength
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS