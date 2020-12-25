Log in
Magnit Announces EGM Results

12/25/2020
 MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Announces EGM Results 
 
25-Dec-2020 / 16:40 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Press Release | Krasnodar | December 25, 2020 
 
Magnit Announces EGM Results 
**************************** 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one 
   of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary 
                                               General Shareholders Meeting. 
 
   On December 24, 2020 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) 
approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 24,999,874,495.05, 
  or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months 
                                                     of 2020 reporting year. 
 
                   January 8, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date. 
 
The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 22, 2021; the 
   deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's 
                               register of shareholders - February 12, 2021. 
 
   The EGM also approved the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition and 
  the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                                                "Magnit" in the new edition. 
 
   For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM 
                                 poll results, please follow the link below: 
 
? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ [1] (Russian); 
 
? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory- news/#tabs-Disclosure 
[2] (English); 
 
? https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English). 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
 
Director for Investor Relations 
 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
Dina Chistyak 
 
Director for Investor Relations 
 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries 
 
Media Relations Department 
 
Email: press@magnit.ru 
 
Note to editors: 
 
   Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. 
  Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city 
     of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution 
   centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 
  drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of 
                                                     the Russian Federation. 
 
 In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 
    2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 
     billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: 
    MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a 
                                 credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
                                                                           . 
 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be 
                disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   90383 
EQS News ID:    1157473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02d7b1654732e0af200cb994d5350d7a&application_id=1157473&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cff4f1b38b4ac78775b60293a39af6b&application_id=1157473&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 25, 2020 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

