MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces EGM Results
25-Dec-2020 / 16:40 MSK
Press Release | Krasnodar | December 25, 2020
Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one
of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary
General Shareholders Meeting.
On December 24, 2020 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM)
approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 24,999,874,495.05,
or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months
of 2020 reporting year.
January 8, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date.
The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 22, 2021; the
deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's
register of shareholders - February 12, 2021.
The EGM also approved the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition and
the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC
"Magnit" in the new edition.
For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM
poll results, please follow the link below:
? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ [1] (Russian);
? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory- news/#tabs-Disclosure
[2] (English);
? https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English).
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.
Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city
of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution
centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986
drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of
the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H
2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9
billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX:
MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a
credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
.
