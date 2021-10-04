Log in
Magnit announces appointment of Chief Digital and Technology Officer

10/04/2021 | 03:01am EDT
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces appointment of Chief Digital and Technology Officer 04-Oct-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Announces Appointment of Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Krasnodar, Russia (October 4, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the appointment of Yuri Misnik to the position of Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Yuri will be responsible for implementation of Magnit's digital and technology transformation strategy, development of digital product portfolio, and modernisation of the Company's operations via integration of modern technologies and innovations, development of IT infrastructure, use of advanced analytics, and optimization of business processes. He will report directly to Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit.

Yuri has more than 20 years of successful experience in IT, having worked in such leading companies as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, HSBC, and National Australia Bank (NAB). He has been a Cloud pioneer leading development and integration of Azure services for Microsoft's enterprise customers. In 2012, he joined the team of Amazon Web Services to work on implementation of Amazon Cloud (AWS) services in the UK and Europe. From 2015 to 2019, Yuri served as the Digital Chief Information Officer at HSBC and later as a CIO at National Australia Bank. He pioneered implementation of Cloud, Agile, DevOps, and product teams in financial services, and worked on bringing a combination of modern solution development methods and cutting-edge implementations of cloud services offered by AWS and Microsoft to the banking industry.

From late 2019, Yuri served as the Group Chief Technology Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), where he was responsible for driving the group's technology strategy to ensure that FAB was ready for the next generation of digital banking services. 

« 
 
Yuri Misnik 
              "Magnit has everything to set the trends on the Russian retail market - formidable infrastructure, 
Magnit's      cutting-edge solutions, rich history, ample experience, and, in my opinion, the strongest team of 
Chief         likeminded professionals, which I am very happy to join. I have every confidence in our ability to use 
Technology    technology as our key competitive differentiator and triumph over the challenges delivering successful 
Officer       outcomes to our customers and shareholders." 
» 
              For further information, please contact: 
 
              Dina Chistyak 
              Head of Investor Relations 
              dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
              Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
              Media Inquiries                    Twitter 
              press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR 
 
              Note to editors 
 
              Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
              headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
              distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
              in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
              In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
              an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
              its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
              BB. 
              Forward-looking statements 
 
              This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
              example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
              statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
              factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
              statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
              the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
              this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
              to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   123447 
EQS News ID:    1237862 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237862&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

