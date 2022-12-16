Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan - USGS

Strong shaking was felt by Reuters witnesses in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 120 km (75 miles) by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan's meteorological department in Islamabad.

It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage.

Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region. A 5.9 magnitude tremor in the east of the country killed over 1,000 people in June.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Jonathan OatisEditing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)