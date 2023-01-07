Magnitude 5.3 quake hits northern Morocco - state news agency

Advanced search
01/07/2023 | 11:24am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
