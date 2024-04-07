(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang in China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (14.91 miles), EMSC said.
