Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China region - EMSC

April 07, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (14.91 miles), EMSC said.

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang in China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)