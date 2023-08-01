The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Ethiopia region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
