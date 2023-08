Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes China: state media

STORY: The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m. (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.