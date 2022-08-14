Log in
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

08/14/2022 | 05:03am EDT
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Qinghai, China on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
