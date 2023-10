October 07, 2023 at 04:34 am EDT

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say earlier quake was magnitude 6.2, not magnitude was revised down from 6.2)

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

GFZ earlier reported a separate earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in the region, which it said was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

