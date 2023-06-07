The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.
(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Java, Indonesia early on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.
EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at 6.2.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in BengaluruEditing by Chris Reese)
