Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

12/29/2021 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, said authorities gave a revised reading of 5.7 from 5.6 earlier. "I felt it," he told Greece's Skai TV.

"Thankfully it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage," he said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and George Georgiopoulos in Athens; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aTory Burch's Muratore on tech and the power of change
RE
01:05a'JUST WANT TO GO HOME' : China's Xian in COVID lockdown for 7th day
RE
01:04aHong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest six
RE
12:56aSri Lanka boosts FX reserves with lift from Chinese swap
RE
12:54aMagnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities
RE
12:51aAsia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
RE
12:51aIsraeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
RE
12:40aChina outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
RE
12:36aPharma stocks help Indian shares stay afloat
RE
12:26aEarthquake of magnitude 5.9 near Crete felt in some Egyptian cities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk completes options-related sales plan-filing

HOT NEWS