The quake was at a depth of 42 km (26 miles), EMSC said.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
