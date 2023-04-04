Today at 09:21 am

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the coast of Viga in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was about 120 km (74 miles) east of Viga and was at a depth of 45 km, EMSC said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)