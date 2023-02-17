Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

The agency said the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 97 km (60.27 miles). It was located 543 km southeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku.

There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake and a spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency (BNPB) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Indonesia straddles a so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly active zone seismically, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create frequent earthquakes.

