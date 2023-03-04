Today at 02:03 am

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 183 km (113.71 miles), the EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)