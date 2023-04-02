The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.13 miles), EMSC said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the east coast of Kamchatka region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.13 miles), EMSC said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Kosovo war crimes court begins trial of ex-guerrilla chief and president Thaci
Japan business mood sours for 5th qtr amid global uncertainty -BOJ tankan