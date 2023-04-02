(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the east coast of Kamchatka region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.13 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)