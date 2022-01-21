Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines - USGS

Log in
(Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), USGS said.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2022
