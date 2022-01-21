Log in
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines - USGS

01/21/2022 | 10:17pm EST
(Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), USGS said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
