The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 3,178 km west of Valdivia, Chile, the EMSC said.
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
