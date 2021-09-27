Magnus Financial Group Announces Katherine Babicz, CFP®, Has Joined the Firm as Vice President of Investment Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Katherine Babicz, CFP®, has joined the firm as Vice President of Investment Operations.

Prior to joining Magnus, Katherine was a Relationship Manager and Wealth Management Associate at Morgan Stanley. Katherine has extensive experience supporting ultra-high net worth families' needs and enjoys helping to optimize client experiences. Prior to Morgan Stanley, she was a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones.

"While it has been a challenging year for everyone, Magnus continues to look to the future, focusing on making some new strategic hires to provide additional support and enhance our advisory services for our clients," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "Katherine brings a new perspective to our investment operations team, having worked previously as a Financial Advisor."

Katherine earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics while attending Pace University. She holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional certification, which she obtained through New York University, her Life & Health Insurance license, and previously maintained securities Series 7, 66, and 3 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 15 staff professionals, including wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

