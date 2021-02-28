Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture - P160408

02/28/2021 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture Project for India is to enhance climate‐resilience and profitability of smallholder farming systems in selected districts of Maharashtra. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Promoting Climate‐resilient Agricultural Systems, aims to strengthen the adaptive capacity of smallholder farmers to adjust and modify their production systems to moderate potential...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 07:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aSoccer-Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations
RE
03:12aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, January, 01/2021
PU
02:28aCHINA'S FACTORY ACTIVITY EXPANDS AT A SLOWER PACE IN FEBRUARY, MISSES EXPECTATIONS : official PMI
RE
02:15aGrowth in China's services sector slows in February -official PMI
RE
02:05aChina's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February -official PMI
RE
02:05aChina feb official composite pmi at 51.6
RE
02:05aChina feb official services pmi at 51.4 vs 52.8 in jan
RE
02:04aChina feb official manufacturing pmi at 50.6 (reuters poll 51.1, prev month 51.3)
RE
02:02aMaharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture - P160408
PU
02:02aUttarakhand Workforce Development Project - P154525
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
3NOVAVAX, INC. : FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.
4China Got Its Economy Growing Again, but a Shortfall in Babies Will Be Harder to Fix
5Soccer-Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ