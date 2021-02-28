Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture - P160408

The development objective of Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture Project for India is to enhance climate‐resilience and profitability of smallholder farming systems in selected districts of Maharashtra. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Promoting Climate‐resilient Agricultural Systems, aims to strengthen the adaptive capacity of smallholder farmers to adjust and modify their production systems to moderate potential...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More