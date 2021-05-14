IPSX (-)
Mailbox REIT plc - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')
14-May-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IPSX is pleased to announce that 84,850,000 shares in Mailbox REIT plc have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's
Wholesale market under the ticker "MBOX".
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: -
Sequence No.: 105017
EQS News ID: 1196439
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196439&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)