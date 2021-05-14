IPSX (-) Mailbox REIT plc - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 14-May-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IPSX is pleased to announce that 84,850,000 shares in Mailbox REIT plc have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's Wholesale market under the ticker "MBOX". =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 105017 EQS News ID: 1196439 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196439&application_name=news

