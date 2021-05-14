Log in
Mailbox REIT plc - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

05/14/2021 | 03:01am EDT
IPSX (-) 
Mailbox REIT plc - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 
14-May-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IPSX is pleased to announce that 84,850,000 shares in Mailbox REIT plc have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's 
Wholesale market under the ticker "MBOX". 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           - 
Sequence No.:   105017 
EQS News ID:    1196439 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

