Main aggregates of General Government

09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal publishes the results on the main aggregates of General Government (GG) for the 2019 provisional data, with 2016 as the Portuguese National Accounts benchmark year.
According to the provisional estimate for 2019, the GG sector presented a surplus (net lending) of 177 million euro, corresponding to 0.1% of GDP. It is worth highlighting, on the expenditure side, the social benefits growth, and on the revenue side, the increase in social contributions and taxes on production and imports.

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:04:00 UTC
