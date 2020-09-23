Statistics Portugal publishes the results on the main aggregates of General Government (GG) for the 2019 provisional data, with 2016 as the Portuguese National Accounts benchmark year.

According to the provisional estimate for 2019, the GG sector presented a surplus (net lending) of 177 million euro, corresponding to 0.1% of GDP. It is worth highlighting, on the expenditure side, the social benefits growth, and on the revenue side, the increase in social contributions and taxes on production and imports.

