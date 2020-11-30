Main economic boost from COVID vaccines will come later, BoE's Tenreyro says

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker
Silvana Tenreyro said the main economic boost from progress on
COVID-19 vaccines would only come when the jabs are rolled out,
and the BoE should prevent rising market interest rates from
threatening the recovery.
Tenreyro said progress on creating the vaccines would reduce
one of the bigger downside risks to the BoE's economic forecasts
over the medium term, and households might delay spending until
vaccines are actually reducing health risks.
Speaking to the Resolution Foundation think tank, Tenreyro
said she wanted to avoid a rise in borrowing costs that could
threaten the recovery in the economy, something the BoE has
sought to prevent this year by ramping up its quantitative
easing bond-buying programme to nearly 900 billion pounds
($1.20 trillion).
"My rationale for the recent QE expansion was to mitigate
the risk of any tightening in monetary conditions that might
make it harder to bring inflation back to target," she said.
"My view is that the reduction in uncertainty about vaccine
production, makes it even more essential that we avoid those
risks," she added.
($1 = 0.7481 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken
Writing by William Schomberg)