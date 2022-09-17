Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Main power line back up at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA says

09/17/2022 | 10:43am EDT
VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - One of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's four main power lines has been repaired and is once again supplying the plant with electricity from the Ukrainian grid two weeks after it went down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday.

"With the main line's reconnection yesterday afternoon, the three back-up power lines are again being held in reserve," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "The three other main external 750 kv (kilovolt) power lines that were lost earlier during the conflict remain down." (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
