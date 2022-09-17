Main power line back up at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA says

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - One of the Russian-held
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's four main power lines has
been repaired and is once again supplying the plant with
electricity from the Ukrainian grid two weeks after it went
down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday.
"With the main line's reconnection yesterday afternoon, the
three back-up power lines are again being held in reserve," the
International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "The
three other main external 750 kv (kilovolt) power lines that
were lost earlier during the conflict remain down."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Louise Heavens)