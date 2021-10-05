Maine-based UBS Team Joins Apollon Wealth Management

Breakaway advisors choose Apollon for fiduciary service and growth support

Apollon Wealth Management, LLC, a collaborative and transparent financial planning firm with offices nationwide, brings its services into the Portland, Maine market. William “Torey” Carr leads a team of five financial professionals, transitioning to Apollon’s full-service wealth management platform.

Most recently, with UBS Financial Services managing $530 million in assets, Carr and the team sought a partner to help them deliver fiduciary service with more comprehensive and tailored solutions and greater access to growth capital, technology, and alternative investments.

“Being able to practice in a true fiduciary capacity was the driving factor in our decision to move to an independent model. In surveying the ecosystem of the independent space, we found a trusted partner in Apollon Wealth Management,” said Carr. “Their leadership team, intellectual capital, strategic partnerships, and first-in-class technology will allow us to deliver a superior client experience. Coupled with our team’s breadth and depth of expertise in holistic financial planning, we are excited about the future and what we can now deliver for our clients.”

Carr and his team join a firm that has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017, rising from a team of seven in a single office to more than 50 professionals offering their services in 14 states. Backed by Merchant Investment Management, Apollon has doubled in size to $3 billion in assets in 2021 through strategic expansion and guidance to clients in a time of rapidly changing priorities and financial goals.

“Torey and the team’s commitment to holistic financial planning and client service are directly aligned with our firm’s core values, and we are very excited about the opportunity ahead,” said Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “With their background and geographic location, we feel that this partnership will help drive tremendous value to their current and future clients and will also help create a new opportunity for Apollon to work with the team to expand our growing network of advisors.”

About Apollon Wealth Management

Apollon Wealth Management, LLC is a collaborative and transparent financial planning firm focused on aligning clients’ goals of growing and preserving their hard-earned wealth. Apollon set out to change the model for investments away from a focus on product to one that is client-directed driven by a comprehensive financial plan. With exceptional white-glove service, Apollon has created an independent organization with the sole mission of enriching the lives of others through concerted financial planning and guidance.

With passion and purpose, Apollon has created a platform for advisor independence built with a seamless transition process for clients. Driven to expand the firm’s footprint, Apollon possesses an open architecture environment and a centralized operations team that unifies advisor integration, onboarding and acquisition. Apollon has offices in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Montana, Colorado, Tennessee and Oregon and continues to look for strategic partners nationwide. To learn more about Apollon, visit their website at www.apollonwealthmanagement.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006103/en/