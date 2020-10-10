Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 09:15pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634. (Reporting by Eve Wu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/10UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition
RE
10/10Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports
RE
10/10UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper
RE
10/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi asks young officials to focus on solving practical problems
PU
10/10Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
RE
10/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM holds talks with Philippine, Iranian FMs
PU
10/10CHINA'S HOG INVENTORY LARGELY RECOVERS : ministry
PU
10/10NOC NATIONAL OIL : European Union Ambassadors support the National Oil Corporation and emphasize the necessity of its neutrality and keeping it away from any political tensions
PU
10/10PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Proclamation to Further Facilitate Positive Adjustment to Competition From Imports of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells
PU
10/10Trump's stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
2PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY : PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Utility tells state equipment might have caused dead..
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
4CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
5UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group