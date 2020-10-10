Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 21 new
confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15
a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on
Sunday.
All the new cases were imported infections involving
travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in
a statement.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not
classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of
them were imported.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands
at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.
