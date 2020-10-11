Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 21 new
confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15
the previous day, the national health authority said on Sunday.
All the new cases were imported infections involving
travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in
a statement.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not
classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day before. All of
them were imported.
On Sunday, the city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province
reported three new asymptomatic cases, linked by experts to the
Qingdao Chest Hospital, part of which is designated to receive
imported infections, municipal officials said in a statement.
Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the
emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings
where the three infected people live. It has also launched
nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.
Mainland China's tally of confirmed infections stands at
85,557, while the death toll stayed at 4,634.
(Reporting by Eve Wu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by William
Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)