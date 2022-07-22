Log in
  News
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier

07/22/2022 | 09:29pm EDT
Medical worker collects a swab sample from a person at a makeshift testing site following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 817 new COVID-19 cases for July 22, of which 164 were symptomatic and 653 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 1,011 new cases a day earlier - 175 symptomatic and 836 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

China's capital, Beijing, reported one new local infection.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Friday, up from 15 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases at two, compared with three the previous day, the local government said. All the infections were in quarantined areas.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 228,519 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Wang Jing and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
