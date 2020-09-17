Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mainstream Announces Signing of Amended and Restated Letter of Intent with Plutus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Mainstream Minerals Corporation ("Mainstream" or the "Company") announces that, further to its June 19, 2020 press release, it has entered into a binding amended and restated letter of intent (the "Amended LOI") with Plutus Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership ("Plutus"), whereby the Company will acquire: (i) 100% of the shares of, and (ii) the rights to acquire share of, "principal-business corporations" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Portfolio") owned by Plutus, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amended LOI (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Amended LOI restates and supersedes the binding letter of intent between the Company and Plutus dated June 16, 2020.

The terms of the original transaction have been amended to provide that the consideration to be paid by the Company in exchange for the Portfolio will consist of Class A retractable shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and the value of each Consideration Share issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction shall be equal to the fair market value of the Portfolio determined as of the closing date of the Proposed Transaction (the "Acquisition Date"), in accordance with the price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares ("Common Shares") on such stock exchange on which the Common Shares of the Company may be listed (the "Exchange") for the 30 trading days immediately prior to the Acquisition Date (the "Trading Price") per Common Share is: (a) equal to or lesser than the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares, each Consideration Share shall have a value equal to the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares; (b) greater than the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares and equal to or lesser than the product of the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares multiplied by 1.3, each Consideration Share shall have a value equal to the Trading Price per Common Share; and (c) greater than the product of the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares multiplied by 1.3, each Consideration Share shall have a value equal to the product of the class net asset value per share of the Common Shares multiplied by 1.3.

The Proposed Acquisition will be carried out under the terms of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") to be negotiated between Mainstream and Plutus. Further details of the Proposed Transaction and the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement will be provided in subsequent news releases of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Whitton
President & Chief Executive Officer of Mainstream
Tel: (416) 361-1331
Email: jwhitton@irwinlowy.com

Jason Libenson
President of Plutus
Tel: (647) 534-9884
Email: jl@plutusft.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64065


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pAPOTHECARY HEALTH SOLUTIONS : Hires Ryan Hafner as Its Chief Financial Officer
BU
05:54pCOMPASS HEALTH : Celebrates Virtual Building Communities of Hope Gala by Honoring Client Stories on World Mental Health Day
BU
05:50pXPO LOGISTICS : Brad Jacobs and Matt Fassler Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
PU
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
05:49pAlpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GL
05:49p'Open Studios' Now Virtual at Sebastopol Center for the Arts
BU
05:48pSenator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises
RE
05:48pALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP : . Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
AQ
05:47pSheremetyevo Airport Finalizes Emergency Procedures for Handling Operators In Exercises Simulating an Air Accident
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group