Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maintaining monetary and financial stability and delivering on our commitments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:50am EDT

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua - is committed to maintaining the soundness of New Zealand's financial system and supporting economic recovery through unanticipated and unprecedented challenges.

"We take our commitment as kaitiaki (guardian) of New Zealand's financial system seriously. Our latest Annual Report details how we have delivered against our priorities and allows you to hold us to account," Governor Adrian Orr said when releasing the Annual Report for 2019-2020.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted some of our progress, we still achieved a lot," Mr Orr says.

"The Reserve Bank helped cushion the initial economic blow by promoting cash flow and confidence in the financial system. We acted to maintain monetary and financial stability and offer broad support to the Government, financial institutions and the people of New Zealand."

While supporting New Zealand's recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic has been a key focus for the Reserve Bank, it also undertook a wide and comprehensive range of initiatives.

Alongside our work to respond to COVID-19, other key highlights covered in this year's Annual Report include:

  • Successfully launching a new payment and settlement system;
  • Completing our bank capital requirement decisions;
  • Supporting work to modernise the Reserve Bank's governance, operating powers and objectives through new Reserve Bank legislation;
  • Undertaking significant consultation and policy work on the Future of Cash - Te Moni Anamata programme;
  • Strengthening our team's capability and capacity while growing a diverse and inclusive workforce;
  • Continuing to embed our Te Ao Māori and Climate Change strategies; and
  • Agreeing a new Funding Agreement for the next five years.

Our actions throughout this time demonstrated the strength of working collectively and collaboratively with financial services and other regulators. This approach enabled us to be agile, relevant and a cornerstone of New Zealand's economy and society.

Our surplus for the year is $371 million. While this is an increase of $128 million on the previous financial year, we have recommended, and the Minister of Finance has agreed, that no dividend will be paid to the Crown for 2019-20.

Given the uncertainty about further actions that might be needed to achieve our policy objectives and the impacts of COVID-19 on the New Zealand economy, we felt this was a prudent approach.

"We have a vision of being a Great Team and Best Central Bank. This applies to our activities, our people and the way we interact and engage with our stakeholders. We operate transparently and are open to learn and adapt as necessary."

More Information

  • Read the Reserve Bank's Annual Report 2019-20
  • Statement of Intent 2019 - 2022

Media contact:

Patrick O'Meara
Senior Adviser External Stakeholders
DDI:+64 4 474 8634
Email:Patrick.O'Meara@rbnz.govt.nz

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aIX BIOPHARMA : AGM Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:00aBRAMBLES : Appendix 3G
PU
04:00aPORR : to build modern residential complex at Vienna's Nordbahnhof
PU
04:00aPILOT ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
04:00aCATELLA : acted as Renor's advisor in the sale of a historic office property in the centre of Tikkurila
PU
04:00aENERGY FOCUS : McKnight's Long-Term Care News Features an Article by James Tu
AQ
04:00aENERGY FOCUS : Bloomberg Law Features New Legal Chief, Jim Warren
AQ
04:00aNEXANS : completes sale of Berk-Tek to Leviton
AQ
04:00aIX BIOPHARMA : AGM Proxy Form
PU
04:00aTOTAL : The mobility revolution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources
4FUJITSU LIMITED : Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch
5AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group