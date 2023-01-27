Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Maintenance worker crushed to death by London urinal

01/27/2023 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - A man was crushed to death in central London on Friday while attempting to repair a telescopic urinal, one of a number of facilities which rise out of the ground to provide late-night relief for revellers.

Firefighters used a winch to remove the man who was trapped underneath the urinal, below street level, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

The incident took place in the heart of London's West End entertainment district which is packed with pubs, bars, theatres and restaurants.

"The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal," London's police force said.

The man's relatives have been informed of his death, police added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:49pFed will not wait for inflation at target before easing: McGeever
RE
01:46pU.S. House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban
RE
01:39pPeru sol currency moves +0.16% to close at 3.829/3.832 soles per…
RE
01:39pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,150 mln soles…
RE
01:32pMaintenance worker crushed to death by London urinal
RE
01:23pHouse foreign affairs committee plans to hold vote next on bill…
RE
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
01:17pGhana govt and capital market operators agree on domestic debt exchange terms
RE
01:16pPolice release footage of assailant striking Pelosi's husband
RE
01:13pVisa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades  
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS