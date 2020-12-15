Maïté Irakoze Baur Named New Chief Investment Officer of Farmers Group, Inc.®; Will Assume Role Effective January 1

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Group, Inc.® today announced the promotion of Maïté Irakoze Baur to the role of Chief Investment Officer effective January 1, 2021, replacing Tom Rogers who is retiring at the end of the year.

"Maïté has a demonstrated record of success overseeing significant investment portfolios, most recently as Head of Insurance Investments for Farmers®," said Scott Lindquist, chief financial officer for Farmers Group, Inc. "I am confident she will continue to leverage her experience and extensive knowledge to oversee our various investments to help benefit Farmers and its customers. I'd also like to thank Tom for his countless contributions to the organization and wish him all the best in retirement."

Irakoze Baur has been leading the insurer group's insurance investments since joining the insurer group in 2016. Prior to joining Farmers, she held various positions with Zurich Insurance Group®, having joined the Swiss-based insurer in 2005. Her most recent role was Head of Investment Mandates and Treasury in Investment Management Switzerland where she had the responsibility to implement the investment strategy for various Zurich balance sheets based in Switzerland, oversee local balance sheets' portfolios (excluding mortgages and real estate) and liquidity management since 2011.

She holds a Master of Arts in Information Management from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland and is also a CFA Charterholder. She serves on the Boards of IMPACT Community Capital LLC, California State University, Northridge Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood. Irakoze Baur will be based in the Woodland Hills, California headquarters of Farmers.

"It is an honor to lead such a talented investment team," said Irakoze Baur. "I look forward to working with all stakeholders to further optimize the investment portfolio and support Farmers strategy."

