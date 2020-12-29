Majesta Minerals Inc. Announces New Date for Shareholders Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) - Majesta Minerals Inc. ("Majesta" or the "Company") announced that it has filed an updated notice of meeting on SEDAR in respect of its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held on January 27, 2021, subject to adjournment or postponement.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve, amongst other matters, a proposed business combination transaction (the "Transaction") with Verano Holdings, LLC ("Verano"), Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, Plants of Ruskin, LLC, and affiliated companies (collectively, the "AME Parties").

The Transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement pursuant to the laws of British Columbia. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of a final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "BC Court").

The BC Court hearing in respect of the Final Order is expected to take place on or about February 1, 2021, unless adjourned, or as soon after that time as the application may be heard, at the courthouse at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, or in such other manner as the BC Court may order, subject to the approval of the shareholders resolution approving the Transaction at the Meeting. Any shareholder of Majesta, creditor of Majesta, securityholder of Verano or securityholder of an AME Party who wishes to participate in or be represented at the BC Court hearing in respect of the Final Order should consult with such person's legal advisors as to the procedural requirements, which are set forth in the interim order (the "Interim Order") made by the BC Court in connection with the Transaction. The Interim Order will be attached to the management information circular of Majesta in connection with the Meeting, which will be available on at Majesta's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information please contact:

Majesta

Michael Stein

CEO and Director

michael.stein@rogers.com

Verano

Aaron Miles

Head of Investor Relations

investors@verano.holdings

About Verano

Verano is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Active in 12 U.S. states, with 19 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities, Verano has been profitable since it was founded. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the proposed Transaction, expectations regarding whether the proposed Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the proposed Transaction will be satisfied, the timing for holding a special meeting of shareholders of the Company to approve matters relating to the proposed Transaction, and expectations as to the hearing date for the Final Order.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71141