Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Local Television Stations in St. Louis, MO

KDNL-TV, KMOV, KSDK, KTVI and KPLR-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

St. Louis’ leading television stations today began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital applications. Today’s launch includes KDNL-TV (ABC), KMOV (CBS), KSDK (NBC), KTVI (FOX) and KPLR-TV (CW).

NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Today’s launch in St. Louis follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations in the market. Owned by Nexstar Media Inc., KPLR-TV has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and will broadcast both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in NEXTGEN TV format. The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 30 cities across the country. St. Louis viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

About KDNL-TV – Sinclair

KDNL-TV is a leading St. Louis, MO television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. KDNL-TV is affiliated with the ABC network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. For more information, please visit https://abcstlouis.com/ and sbgi.net.

About KMOV – Meredith

KMOV is owned by Meredith Corporation. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms, including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

About KSDK – TEGNA

KSDK is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri, and is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 stations in 51 markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.ksdk.com/.

About KTVI and KPLR-TV – Nexstar

KTVI and KPLR-TV are leading television stations in St. Louis, MO, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. KTVI is affiliated with the FOX network and KPLR-TV is affiliated with the CW network.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities, with more launches in 2022. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005868/en/