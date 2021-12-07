Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Four Local Television Stations in Greensboro, NC

WXLV-TV, WGHP, WXII-TV and WMYV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

Greensboro’s leading television stations today began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps. Today’s launch includes WXLV-TV (ABC), WGHP (FOX), WXII-TV (NBC), and WMYV (MyNet).

NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to let viewers get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Today’s launch in Greensboro follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations in the market. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WMYV has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and will broadcast both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in NEXTGEN TV format. The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the four television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 30 cities across the country. Greensboro viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

About WXLV-TV and WMYV – Sinclair

WXLV-TV and WMYV are leading Greensboro, NC television stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WXLV-TV is affiliated with the ABC network and WMYV is affiliated with the MyNet network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. For more information, please visit https://abc45.com/, https://my48.tv/, and https://sbgi.net/.

About WGHP – Nexstar

WGHP is a leading television station in Greensboro, NC, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WGHP is affiliated with the FOX network.

About WXII-TV – Hearst Television

WXII-TV is owned by Hearst Television. Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207006035/en/