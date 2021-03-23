Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Three Local Television Stations in Syracuse, NY

WSYR-TV, WTVH and WSTM-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

The future of television arrived today in Syracuse. Three leading local television stations in Syracuse, NY, including WSYR-TV (ABC), WTVH (CBS) and WSTM-TV (NBC), became the latest in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology.

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development and are designed to enable viewers to be immersed in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast. NEXTGEN TV’s evolution will create a whole new dimension to TV viewing, with brilliant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement. Viewers will feel the power of movie theater sound quality, delivering every voice clearly and offering consistent volume across channels. NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with Internet content, providing a wealth of additional information so that viewers can get the most value out of live sports, live news, and live events in real time. It will also offer new and improved ways for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Today’s launch in Syracuse is one of the first in the country for NEXTGEN TV and follows a decade of development of the new technology and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the three television stations.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WSYR-TV – Nexstar

WSYR-TV is a leading television station in Syracuse, NY, owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WSYR-TV is affiliated with the ABC network.

About WTVH – Granite

WTVH is a leading television station in Syracuse, NY, owned by Granite Broadcasting, LLC. WTVH is affiliated with the CBS network.

About WSTM-TV - Sinclair

WSTM-TV is a leading Syracuse, NY television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WSTM-TV is affiliated with the NBC network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. For more information, please visit https://cnycentral.com/ and sbgi.net.

