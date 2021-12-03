Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Major CEE currencies set to strengthen over next 12 months

12/03/2021 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People visit closed Christmas market in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Most central European currencies are set to strengthen in the next year, guided by economic recovery and interest rate hikes, although the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty's gains will be tamer than previously expected, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll forecast a 1.8% rise for the Czech crown, to 25.00 to the euro, over the next 12 months, and saw a 1.8% gain for the zloty and a 1.7% rise for the forint versus Wednesday's closing levels.

While the zloty and forint forecasts were not as high as in the previous poll a month ago, the projection for the crown was unchanged.

Central European currencies should gain ground as central banks around the region continue to tighten monetary policy to get ahead of surging inflation that is at multi-year highs.

But currencies have been hit in the past month by renewed global worries, with the emergence of a new coronavirus variant the latest to rattle investors. A strong U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve looks to taper asset purchases is also weighing.

"We believe the Czech economy will grow much better next year than this year, and the interest rate differential will be one of the main drivers (for the crown)," Komercni Banka chief economist Jan Vejmelek said.

"On the other hand, working against all EM currencies will be the stronger dollar."

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive among central European peers in hiking rates since June, including a 125 basis point rise in November that was the biggest since 1997. But the pace of tightening should slow.

In Hungary, the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate at a weekly tender on Thursday, its fifth rate rise in less than three weeks.

The poll forecast the forint to rise to 356.5 to the euro in the next 12 months, weaker than a forecast of 350.0 in the November Reuters poll.

"The (central bank's) hawkishness and some improvement in risk sentiment in the year-end could support the HUF in the short run," Peter Virovacz of ING said.

Volatility could drag on the forint, which lost 0.5% in the past month, before a general election next April, he added.

The zloty was expected to rise to 4.54 to the euro, versus a previous forecast of 4.46. It, too, has fallen in the past month.

The Romanian leu, a laggard in the region due to budget and political uncertainties, was forecast to ease over the next year to 4.99 to the euro, a loss of 0.9% from Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aChina sets 2022 annual thermal coal prices at 700 yuan/t - media
RE
03:22aSwedish services PMI rises to 68.7 points in November
RE
03:19aMajor CEE currencies set to strengthen over next 12 months
RE
03:18aShares in drugmaker Sobi tumble as Advent, Aurora withdraw $8 billion bid
RE
03:13aDubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid
RE
03:13aFTSE 100 to Open Higher
DJ
03:11aChina allows insurers to participate in securities lending
RE
03:09aBank Indonesia governor says stands ready to stabilise the exchange rate
RE
03:08aChina shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain
RE
03:08aGoogle delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
2Stocks stumble as bond traders turn to jobs data
3DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
4EMEA Morning Briefing : Wall Street Rebound to Boost European Shares; U..
5Allianz aims for 5-7% annual EPS growth for 2022-24

HOT NEWS