Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Major Canadian banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow

01/10/2022 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's major banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month.

With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to record highs, Canadian banks are seeking to expand in the United States, whose more fragmented market offers more opportunity to grow than at home where Canada's Big Six already have a near-90% market share.

Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender by market value, is interested in buying wealth distribution businesses in the U.S. and Europe and commercial banking businesses in the U.S., its chief executive Dave McKay told the RBC Capital Markets CEO conference.

Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion, the second-biggest, would seriously consider any opportunity in the United States, where it is already a top 10 bank, if it makes strategic, financial, risk and cultural sense, and help accelerate growth, CEO Bharat Masrani said.

"We're a huge bank domestically in the U.S... We don't need to acquire just to get scale," Masrani told

Following Bank of Montreal's deal, sources told Reuters that TD had fought https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/td-deal-hunt-after-bancwest-bid-canadian-lenders-pursue-us-growth-2021-12-23 hard for Bancwest, and continues to seek U.S. acquisitions.

Canada's fifth-largest bank, CIBC, will also invest in its U.S. business, where earnings contributed 21% of earnings in fiscal 2021, from 2% five years ago, CEO Victor Dodig said.

"Our bank's investment in the U.S. has been increasingly appreciated by our investor base," Dodig said, adding that CIBC expects "continued growth in our franchise across the board" and plans to invest more in the U.S. platform.

Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada are the other two players in Canada's 'Big Six'.

EXPENSE GROWTH

The banks also stuck to their expense-growth forecasts for this year, despite expectations that inflation could remain elevated for longer than originally anticipated.

Major Canadian banks broadly posted expenses that were higher than market expectations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and some analysts see continued disappointments on that front in the first half of 2022.

Bank of Nova Scotia is seeing some inflationary pressure that's affecting salary and benefit expenses, but is confident revenue growth will continue to outpace the rise in costs, CEO Brian Porter said.

"I'm glad central banks have stopped using the term 'transitory' because I believe it was obscuring the facts," he said. "There are some inflationary trends and we have to be mindful of that. (But) it's good for banking generally" when interest rates rise alongside.

CIBC said last month it expects mid-single-digit expense growth in fiscal 2022, after reporting a 13% increase in the fourth quarter, the highest in the industry.

Royal Bank still expects low-single-digit growth in non-interest expenses for fiscal 2022, and can slow down some investment and take out costs if needed, McKay said.

BMO CEO Darryl White also reiterated a forecast for flat expense growth, helped by the sale of its EMEA business.

The country's banks index fell 0.3% in afternoon trading, in line with the Toronto stock benchmark.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)

By Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -0.45% 142.455 Delayed Quote.5.08%
BNP PARIBAS -0.78% 64 Real-time Quote.6.14%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.20% 156.54 Delayed Quote.6.39%
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. -0.59% 30.34 Delayed Quote.11.64%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -0.91% 98.82 Delayed Quote.3.43%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.21% 142.04 Delayed Quote.5.59%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.81% 99.35 Delayed Quote.3.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33pTake-Two to buy 'FarmVille' maker Zynga for $11 billion in largest gaming deal
RE
03:32pIMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist
RE
03:32pDemocrats urge Biden to grant deportation relief to at least 2 million immigrants
RE
03:19pBiden to push Senate rule change in bid to pass voting-rights law
RE
03:15pMajor Canadian banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow
RE
03:13pAs less-lethal Omicron surges, Europeans ease restrictions
RE
03:12pCanadian dollar falls as investors shun risky assets
RE
03:11pExperimental Lilly drug neutralizes Omicron in lab; slightly higher risk of diabetes seen in kids after COVID
RE
03:09pU.S. CDC advises Americans to avoid travel to Canada
RE
02:58pWhite house says it always knew that as economy recovered, interest rates would rise to more typical levels
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
4Wall Street tumbles with Nasdaq leading declines
5Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS