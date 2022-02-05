Log in
Major Exchange LBank Wishes Lunar New Year via Nasdaq Billboard on Times Square NYC

02/05/2022 | 11:35pm EST
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2022) - On 1st Feburary, 2022, LBank Exchange promotes the wishes to the world through Times Square NYC - Nasdaq Billboard, for the celebration of the Chinese lunar New Year. Times Square New York is a major commercial intersection, and Nasdaq MarketSite is the marketing presence of the Nasdaq stock market, where the most prestigious companies compete for a spot in front of the eyes of the public.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/112913_f7c1595ef4976a87_002.jpg

Figure 1: Major Exchange LBank Wishes Lunar New Year Via Nasdaq Billboard on Times Square NYC

As per the data from Outfront Media, outdoor marketing covers almost 99% of the population in New York. With the aggressive marketing strategy, LBank takes crypto adoption to the next level.

Founded in 2015, LBank Exchange is currently one of the top ranked cryptocurrency exchanges globally, with over 6 million registered users and an average daily trading volume exceeding $1 Billion. LBank provides safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. With 7 years of industry experience, LBank integrates innovation and professionalism, offering the most cutting-edge projects to global users, unparalleled services and market exposure to entrepreneurs.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin

Contact Details:
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE
info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112913


© Newsfilecorp 2022
