By James Glynn

SYDNEY--A key leading indicator of the Australian economy suggests a lot of the headwinds that slowed the commodity-rich country over recent years are beginning to ease.

The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity over next few quarters, improved slightly to minus-0.01% in April from minus-0.08% in March.

The index is again showing signs of some stabilization in growth momentum, said Matthew Hassan, senior economist at Westpac

"The combined drag on household incomes from sharply higher living costs, interest rate rises and a surging tax take, are starting to dissipate," he said.

The last six months has already seen a material moderation in inflation and the end to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rapid series of interest rate rises that ended from May 2022, Hassan added.

In coming months, the federal government will also deliver income tax cuts which will represent a further source of financial relief for households, he said.

The data further reinforces the prospect that, while economic growth has slowed sharply, a recession will ultimately be avoided.

Westpac expects GDP to rise at a 1.9% annual pace over the second half of this year, up on 1.3% gain over the first half of the year. This is still below trend for Australia.

The improved signal from the leading index over the last six months reflects a rally in equity markets and a less negative tone from labor markets and consumer sentiment, Hassan said.

05-28-24 2054ET