Major International Cargo Operator Upgrades Boeing 767 Flight Decks with Thomas Global's TFD-7000 Series LCD Displays

A major international cargo operator has selected Thomas Global’s TFD-7076 LCD displays from the TFD-7000 Series to replace the legacy cathode ray tube (CRT) Engine Indicating & Crew Alerting System (EICAS) displays remaining in the operator’s Boeing 767 flight decks, which had previously been retrofitted by Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S).

"We are honored to be selected by another internationally respected Boeing 767 operator,” said Thomas Global's President & COO, David Barnes. "This award reinforces the TFD-7000's position as a comprehensive flight deck LCD solution, or a standalone EICAS for B757/767 flight decks. In either case, the TFD-7000 enhances EICAS reliability, reduces lifecycle costs and eliminates the growing problems associated with obsolete CRT technology."

The TFD-7000 Series is a drop-in replacement for all legacy CRT displays in Boeing 767, 757 and 737 flight decks. It also provides a standalone LCD solution for the CRT-based EICAS displays remaining in B757/767s installed with the IS&S flat panel retrofit.

The TFD-7000 Series captures all the benefits of LCD technology, delivers dramatic operating efficiency and life-cycle cost improvements, and a growth platform for emerging airspace requirements. The drop-in design avoids major flight deck modifications, significantly reducing associated aircraft downtime and crew retraining costs.

The TFD-7076/7066 drop-in LCD solution replaces legacy Collins Aerospace EDU-776/766 CRT displays currently installed on Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic flight decks. Its inventive plug-and-play design means displays are both interchangeable and intermixable with the existing legacy EDU-776/766 CRT displays, are installable on overnights or at the gate, and require no flight or maintenance crew retraining. STC approvals have been received from FAA, EASA, Transport Canada, JCAB, ANAC and CAAC.

Thomas Global is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for commercial aviation and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global delivers expertise in advanced flight displays, armored vehicle electronics and other mission-critical systems supported by dedicated service and support teams operating around the world. The Company’s facilities are in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.

