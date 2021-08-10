Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major International Cargo Operator Upgrades Boeing 767 Flight Decks with Thomas Global's TFD-7000 Series LCD Displays

08/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A major international cargo operator has selected Thomas Global’s TFD-7076 LCD displays from the TFD-7000 Series to replace the legacy cathode ray tube (CRT) Engine Indicating & Crew Alerting System (EICAS) displays remaining in the operator’s Boeing 767 flight decks, which had previously been retrofitted by Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005514/en/

Thomas Global's TFD-7000 Series flight displays for Boeing 767, 757, and 737C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomas Global's TFD-7000 Series flight displays for Boeing 767, 757, and 737C. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be selected by another internationally respected Boeing 767 operator,” said Thomas Global's President & COO, David Barnes. "This award reinforces the TFD-7000's position as a comprehensive flight deck LCD solution, or a standalone EICAS for B757/767 flight decks. In either case, the TFD-7000 enhances EICAS reliability, reduces lifecycle costs and eliminates the growing problems associated with obsolete CRT technology."

The TFD-7000 Series is a drop-in replacement for all legacy CRT displays in Boeing 767, 757 and 737 flight decks. It also provides a standalone LCD solution for the CRT-based EICAS displays remaining in B757/767s installed with the IS&S flat panel retrofit.

The TFD-7000 Series captures all the benefits of LCD technology, delivers dramatic operating efficiency and life-cycle cost improvements, and a growth platform for emerging airspace requirements. The drop-in design avoids major flight deck modifications, significantly reducing associated aircraft downtime and crew retraining costs.

The TFD-7076/7066 drop-in LCD solution replaces legacy Collins Aerospace EDU-776/766 CRT displays currently installed on Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic flight decks. Its inventive plug-and-play design means displays are both interchangeable and intermixable with the existing legacy EDU-776/766 CRT displays, are installable on overnights or at the gate, and require no flight or maintenance crew retraining. STC approvals have been received from FAA, EASA, Transport Canada, JCAB, ANAC and CAAC.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for commercial aviation and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global delivers expertise in advanced flight displays, armored vehicle electronics and other mission-critical systems supported by dedicated service and support teams operating around the world. The Company’s facilities are in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.

Learn more at www.thomas-global.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aFRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
07:10aCANOPY RIVERS J SV A : ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Creation of New Investment Entity to Enable Investments in the Cannabis Industry
AQ
07:10aTryp Therapeutics Partners with Calvert Labs to Conduct Exploratory Studies for Proprietary Psilocybin Formulations
NE
07:09aGALERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:09aCLENE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:09aPORSCHE SE : Gets a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
07:09aGilat Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2021
GL
07:09aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Signal Rail I LLC, Series 2021-1
BU
07:08aMARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aKINGSCROWD : Launches Series A Campaign on Republic to Revolutionize Startup Investing for All
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank's Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
4Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller
5Asset manager abrdn boosts profit while outflows continue

HOT NEWS