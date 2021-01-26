Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association Teams Up with Icon Source “For the Love of the Game”

Collaboration Gives Brands Direct Marketing Access to Former Professional Baseball Players Eager to Remain in the Game

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) has teamed up with the on-demand athlete marketplace, Icon Source, to give its members another “at bat” for a game that changes the lives of most in their income earning prime. The collaboration brings more than 150 former MLB players to Icon Source’s proprietary platform, giving brands instant access to engage with them for endorsement deals, guest appearances, speaking events, social media campaigns and more.

Former professional baseball players, many who grew up playing baseball, are not ready to imagine a life away from the diamond. Icon Source sees players as valuable marketing assets for brands looking to amplify campaigns, calling up former players not only for their field successes, but personal backgrounds and interests that resonate with brands and their audiences. Icon Source allows brands of all sizes to execute short-term, time sensitive engagements to broaden impact across key channels and geographies.

“The athlete engagement process from start to completion on Icon Source is as efficient as we’ve seen in our experiences. It eliminates much of the back and forth with its systematic ability to walk brands through the parameters of the opportunity, touching all the bases to formulate a simple, yet detailed contract, aiding in the seamless process of obtaining a player,” says Chris Torgusen, SVP of MLBPAA’s talent division Legends Entertainment Group. “Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, by way of the Legends Entertainment Group, is pleased to announce our collaboration with Icon Source, an online marketplace providing an opportunity for sports endorsements for our former Major League Baseball players.”

Icon Source has redefined sports marketing with its first of its kind marketplace that connects brands and athletes with efficient workflow, clear conversations and simple preloaded contracts. Leveraging technology, the company’s mobile application and AI-powered platform pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics, as well as the ability to run organic searches based on schedule, demographics, sports and personal interests.

“Athletes are the original and most authentic influencers. However, until now the endorsement market has been heavily driven through relationships. Icon Source was created to break that mold and make it as simple as possible for brands to engage with athletes,” shares Chase Garrett, founder and CEO of Icon Source. “We’re excited to partner with the MLBPAA to bring new marketing opportunities to its athletes.”

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. The Denver-based startup is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with a professional athlete. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.

