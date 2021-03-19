Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Major U.S. Stock Indexes Decline on the Week

03/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anna Hirtenstein and Amber Burton

Declines in financial stocks pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower Friday, and all three major stock indexes ended the week in the red.

The blue-chip index dropped 234.33 points, or 0.7%, to 32627.97, while the S&P 500 edged down 2.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3913.10. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 99.07 points, or 0.8%, to 13215.24. All the indexes posted weekly losses of less than 1%.

Markets have been choppy this week, with investors weighing brightening economic prospects on one hand and worries that interest rates will climb sooner than anticipated on the other. Some investors are betting that inflation will rise as growth picks up and that it will remain elevated long enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Those concerns have led to a sharp selloff in the government bond market and spurred investors to exit tech and other high-growth stocks.

That trade stalled Friday as tech stocks outperformed the broader market and yields inched slightly lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.729% after ending Thursday at 1.730%, its highest since January 2020.

"After a bit of significant selling, investors tend to lick their wounds and wake up and say: Is this a real selloff or a temporary blip in the road?" said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at private bank Arbuthnot Latham. Friday's relatively muted moves are "indicative that investors think it is just a bump in the road."

The Fed said Friday that it would allow a yearlong reprieve for the way big banks account for ultrasafe assets such as Treasurys to expire at the end of the month, pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan Chase dropped $2.51, or 1.6%, to $155.14. Bank of America fell 41 cents, or 1.1%, to $38.53, and Citigroup fell 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $73.01.

"To us that's a pretty clear reaction to the Fed comments," said Greg Bassuk, chairman and chief executive officer of AXS Investments. "More broadly speaking about banks, we are also thinking that investors are more hyper-focused on not only the Fed comments but other economic data that's coming out."

Meanwhile, Visa shares dropped $13.76, or 6.2%, to $206.90 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market.

In other corporate news, FedEx rose $16.07, or 6.1%, to $279.58, after the package giant said its quarterly profit nearly tripled. Nike fell $5.68, or 4%, to $137.49, after the sneaker company reported revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations due to shipping delays caused by container shortages and congestion at ports.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%. Delays to the vaccine rollout in Europe are weighing on expectations for growth in the region, investors said.

"From a macro sense, it is difficult to see how Europe is going to outperform," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

In Asia, most major benchmarks fell. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1.4%.

The first high-level talks between the Biden administration and Chinese officials are ongoing in Alaska, with both sides trading criticism. Investors are nervous about a continuation of tensions between the two major economies.

"The tone suggests that the U.S.-China relationship will be just as tense as with the previous U.S. administration," Mrs. Shah said. "As we've seen in the last number of years, that tense relationship has meant that they will have a few more struggles than otherwise, and it also affects those around them and within their supply chains."

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Amber Burton at Amber.Burton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 1705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.71% 32627.97 Delayed Quote.7.87%
HANG SENG -1.50% 28943.93 Real-time Quote.7.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 12866.989225 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 13215.23504 Delayed Quote.1.77%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3913.1 Delayed Quote.5.81%
Latest news "Markets"
05:06pMajor U.S. Stock Indexes Decline on the Week
DJ
05:03pTSX rises 0.09% to 18,854.00
RE
04:31pWall Street ends mixed as Treasury yields pause
RE
04:18pDow Falls, While Major U.S. Indexes Decline on the Week
DJ
02:40pNasdaq Composite Rises as S&P, Dow Waver
DJ
01:19pEUROPE : European shares end lower on lockdown worries, still posts third week of gains
RE
01:18pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 marks weakest day in three weeks as bank, commodity-linked stocks weigh
RE
01:02pDow Pares Losses; S&P Turns Higher
DJ
10:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Declines
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Near Flat With Tech Shares Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Down and up again
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
5CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Rubraca® (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Surviva..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ