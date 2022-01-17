Major U.S. airline CEOs warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The chief executives of
major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an
impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis on Wednesday when AT&T
and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service.
The airlines warned the new C-Band 5G service could
potentially make a significant number of widebody aircraft
unusable and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of
Americans overseas."
"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority
of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be
grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines
, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines,
Southwest Airlines and others.
The FAA has warned that potential interference could affect
sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and impact on
low-visibility operations.
"This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100
flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to
cancellations, diversions or delays," it cautioned.
Action is urgent, they added in the letter also signed by
UPS Airlines, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways
and FedEx Express. "To be blunt, the nation’s
commerce will grind to a halt."
The letter, which was seen by Reuters, went to White House
National Economic Council director Brian Deese, Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Administrator Steve Dickson and Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Airlines for America, the group that organized the letter,
declined to comment. The government agencies did not immediately
comment.
AT&T and Verizon, which won nearly all of the C-Band
spectrum in an $80 billion auction last year, on Jan. 3 agreed
to buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce interference risks
and take other steps to cut potential interference for six
months. They also agreed to delay deployment for two weeks until
Wednesday, temporarily averting an aviation safety standoff.
The CEOs of major airlines and Boeing Chief Executive
Dave Calhoun held a lengthy call with Buttigieg and Dickson on
Sunday to warn of the looming crisis, officials told Reuters.
The airlines ask "that 5G be implemented everywhere in the
country except within the approximate 2 miles (3.2 km) of
airport runways" at some key airports.
"Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant
operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain
and delivery of needed medical supplies."
The airlines added that flight restrictions will not be
limited to poor weather operations. "Multiple modern safety
systems on aircraft will be deemed unusable causing a much
larger problem than what we knew... Airplane manufacturers have
informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating
fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded."
The carriers added they urge action to ensure "5G is deployed
except when towers are too close to airport runways until the
FAA can determine how that can be safely accomplished without
catastrophic disruption."
The FAA said on Sunday it had cleared an estimated 45% of
the U.S. commercial airplane fleet to perform low-visibility
landings at many airports where 5G C-band will be deployed
starting on Wednesday. The airlines noted on Monday that the
list did not include many large airports.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bill Berkrot)