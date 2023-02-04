Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Major accident in Odesa deals new blow to Ukraine's power grid- PM

02/04/2023 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian PM Shmyhal speaks during a news briefing in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -A serious accident at a high-voltage substation has caused widespread power outages in and around Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday.

"The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is significant, it is impossible to quickly restore power supply, in particular to critical infrastructure," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He said the substation in Odesa region had previously been damaged multiple times by Russian missile strikes, and that the energy minister was on his way to the regional capital to oversee repairs along with the national grid operator's CEO.

Shmyhal said authorities were now working to restore power supply to critical infrastructure and apartment blocks which needed electricity to heat homes.

The temperature in Odesa, Ukraine's main southern port city on the Black sea with a pre-war population of one million, was at two degrees Celsius (35.6°F) on Saturday and is due to dip below freezing for much of the next week.

Shmyhal said he had ordered Ukraine's energy ministry to scramble every available high-power generator in its nationwide inventory and deliver it to Odesa within a day.

He also ordered Ukraine's foreign ministry to appeal to Turkey to send powerships-- vessels which carry power plants-- to come to the city's aid.

(Reporting by Max HunderEditing by Alexandra Hudson and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.82% 1034 Delayed Quote.3.67%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.11% 18.8186 Delayed Quote.0.59%
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pIran signs $900 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
RE
11:57aUAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
RE
11:53aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
11:44aBiden says U.S. is 'going to take care of' Chinese balloon
RE
11:19aFirefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile as emergency extended
RE
10:31aFrench, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources
RE
10:25aTake a bow-wow! Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record
RE
10:24aPope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan
RE
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
10:22aBike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
4Study: More discounts for new cars again
5China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..

HOT NEWS