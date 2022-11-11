Major ad firm Omnicom recommends clients pause Twitter ad spend - The Verge

Omnicom serves over 5,000 clients in 70 countries, including McDonald's Corp, Apple and Johnson & Johnson.

The move emphasizes a growing skepticism among agencies and brands about the micro-blogging site's future since Elon Musk took over the helm.

Omnicom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The risk to our clients' brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable," the report added, citing the Omnicom memo.

Ad sales represented over 90% of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter.

Last month, U.S. automaker General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter.

