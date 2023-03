NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major bank chief executives are gathering in Washington for a two-day scheduled meeting starting on Tuesday, with First Republic Bank to be discussed, sources familiar with the matter said.

The quarterly meeting of the Financial Services Forum will include JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon and Bank of America Corp.'s Brian Moynihan, the sources said.

