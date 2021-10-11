Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

* Traders say up to 1 mln bags of Colombia coffee crop
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Coffee farmers in Colombia, the
world's No. 2 arabica producer, have failed to deliver up to 1
million bags of beans this year or nearly 10% of the country's
crop, leaving exporters, traders and roasters facing steep
losses, industry sources told Reuters.
World coffee prices have soared 55% this year, mainly
due to adverse weather in top producer Brazil, prompting
Colombian farmers to default on sales clinched when prices were
much lower in order to re-sell the coffee at higher rates.
"Traders are getting defaulted on, it's a mess. If drought
continues (in Brazil), 300 cents (per lb of coffee) is possible.
It's going to be mayhem," said a dealer at a global agricultural
commodities trade house.
He said leading global roasters are planning to change the
branding on their 'single origin Colombia' coffees due to
sourcing problems.
Delivery defaults in a major producer like Colombia can
exacerbate price spikes on world markets, although these would
be temporary because the coffee ultimately exists and will weigh
on markets once it is re-sold.
Colombian farmers say they will deliver the coffee later
this year or next but buyers are unconvinced.
Many are opting to see losses now and write the purchases
off as defaults rather than wait and risk even bigger losses if
farmers still don't deliver next year and prices rise further,
according to a senior trader at another global trade house.
He said several global trade houses are looking at losses of
$8-10 million each on undelivered coffee, while Colombia's
coffee growers federation FNC, which represents farmers but also
accounts for 20% of the country's 12.5 million bags of annual
coffee exports, faces higher losses.
TAKING THE HIT
"There was easily 1 million bags of forward (Colombian
coffee sales) done before the market started rallying mid-May,"
said the senior trader. "If you work for a multinational (trade
house) your boss will say come on, we have to take the hit."
Delivery defaults in a rallying coffee market are a huge
issue for commodity exporters and traders who often hedge
physical purchases by taking short positions in the futures
market, causing them to sustain steep losses as prices rise.
Usually, traders would be able to sell the physical coffee
they are owed at current lofty rates in order to offset their
futures market loss, but in the case of a default, they can't.
Defaults can also force traders to purchase supplies
pre-sold to roasters at a loss in the pricey spot market.
FNC head Roberto Velez confirmed to Reuters that Colombia is
facing widespread defaults.
"I can tell you there are few Colombian exporters not
suffering (from defaults). All the major trade houses and also
the federation as a major exporter, we're all suffering
(losses)," he said.
"When a grower doesn't deliver, the whole chain gets stuck
losing money," he added.
Traders told Reuters the federation has given Colombian
farmers at least another year to deliver the coffee - a move
that could force the industry body to approach the government
for bail-out funds if the farmers still don't deliver in time.
MOUNTING LOSSES
A senior Columbia-based coffee trader with Louis Dreyfus
Commodities (LDC) left the company in the wake of losses, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
LDC said it does not comment on organizational changes
except in relation to executives.
"Companies will be in trouble with (the scale of the
losses), big guys will change their team, but smaller guys will
go bankrupt," said a senior trader.
He added major local Colombian exporter La Meseta has been
hard hit by farmer defaults and is struggling to make good on
its supply deals with international roasters, leaving them
exposed to losses.
La Meseta did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Selling coffee forward in Colombia has become popular in the
last few years, but up until this year, the move had mostly
worked out in favour of farmers as world prices drifted lower so
farmers received better prices for their coffee on delivery, not
worse.
About 550,000 Colombian families make their living growing
coffee and the Andean country is the largest producer of the
washed arabica grade on which benchmark futures contracts on the
ICE exchange are based.
